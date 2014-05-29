BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica plans 20 mln stg fundraising, 5 .7 mln stg open offer

May 29 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc :

* Fundraising and open offer

* Fundraising of 20 million stg and open offer of up to 5.7 million stg

* Intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 25.7 million pounds (23.7 million pounds net of expenses) through a firm fundraising by means of a placing and subscriptions (“firm fundraising”) and an open offer at 2 pence per new ordinary share (“offer price”)

* Charles Stanley & Co Ltd is acting as sponsor, WG Partners LLP as financial adviser and bookrunner and Roth Capital partners as US placing agent to company