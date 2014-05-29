FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica plans 20 mln stg fundraising, 5 .7 mln stg open offer
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 29, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica plans 20 mln stg fundraising, 5 .7 mln stg open offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc :

* Fundraising and open offer

* Fundraising of 20 million stg and open offer of up to 5.7 million stg

* Intends to raise gross proceeds of up to 25.7 million pounds (23.7 million pounds net of expenses) through a firm fundraising by means of a placing and subscriptions (“firm fundraising”) and an open offer at 2 pence per new ordinary share (“offer price”)

* Charles Stanley & Co Ltd is acting as sponsor, WG Partners LLP as financial adviser and bookrunner and Roth Capital partners as US placing agent to company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.