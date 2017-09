Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc

* Oxford Biomedica announces new process development and manufacturing collaboration which includes lentivector  licence agreement

* Under terms of new agreement, Novartis will pay $14 million upfront including a $4.3 million equity subscription

* This amount includes upfront licence payment, equity investment, manufacturing and process development services and various performance incentive