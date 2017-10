LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oxford BioMedica PLC : * To close phase II study in US to assess Trovax in patients with prostate

cancer * Continues to have an active phase II development programme in other

indications in UK * Prostate cancer treatment landscape in the US has changed with new products available and other clinical trials targeting the same indication * Competition for suitable patients has been high and recruitment into US study has been much slower than originally anticipated