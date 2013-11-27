FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oxford Instruments confirms 159 mln stg offer for Andor Tech
November 27, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Oxford Instruments confirms 159 mln stg offer for Andor Tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Oxford Instruments said it had made a firm offer to buy scientific camera maker Andor Technology for about 159 million pounds ($257 million), the same price it indicated it would be willing to pay earlier this month.

Oxford Instruments had been in talks with Andor for some months before making its interest public on Nov. 12, a move that Andor said was “premature” and “unhelpful” in light of the negotiations.

Oxford Instruments said on Wednesday it had confirmed its 500 pence a share bid to the target company’s board and it was seeking its endorsement.

A spokesman for Andor declined to comment.

