FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P may cut Oyster Bay, New York's A GO rating
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

S&P may cut Oyster Bay, New York's A GO rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Thursday it may cut Oyster Bay, New York’s A general obligation bond rating and has put the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

“The CreditWatch reflects our view that if a voter referendum for a property sale fails to pass on Aug. 20, or the sale does not otherwise proceed as planned, the town could have difficulty meeting its financial obligations,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Lindsay Wilhelm.

If the property sale is successful and the sale closes quickly the proceeds could help stabilize the town’s deficit reserve position, the rating agency said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.