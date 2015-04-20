FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

OZ Minerals says actively looking at several assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 20 (Reuters) - Australian copper miner Oz Minerals is actively looking at several potential acquisitions and has not ruled out taking over a company, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We are in active due diligence on a number of assets at the moment,” Chief Executive Andrew Cole told reporters, declining to comment on whether the company would be interested in Barrick Gold Corp’s Cowal gold mine in the state of New South Wales.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

