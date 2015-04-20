UPDATE 1-Oz Minerals open to more risk eyeing base metals, gold expansion

* OZ Minerals in active due diligence on number of assets

* Smaller assets, location no barrier

* Most cash will go towards acquisitions, projects (Adds CEO, analyst comments)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, April 20 (Reuters) - Copper miner OZ Minerals is willing to take on more risk and look at small assets as it looks to expand beyond its only mine, and may move into base metals and possibly gold outside Australia, its new chief executive said.

Investors were sceptical the new strategy unveiled on Monday would boost growth at a company that has depleted A$1 billion ($780 million) over the past five years and slowed plans to build a copper mine, knocking its shares down 2.3 percent.

“It kind of looks like it’s business as usual, only they haven’t been very successful in previous ventures into M&A, so they’re now casting their net wider and trying to capture other commodities and smaller projects,” said Jo Battershill, an analyst at UBS.

OZ Chief Executive Andrew Cole, who took the reins last December, said the company was actively reviewing several assets and said it would look at copper, gold or any base metals anywhere that would not put its employees in harm’s way.

Previously, OZ had limited its hunt for assets to those that could produce 50,000-150,000 tonnes of copper a year for many years in countries with low to medium sovereign risk.

He said the company would now focus on acquiring operations or companies where it could create value and manage risk, no matter where or how small, taking advantage of cheap valuations on assets put up for sale in a weak commodities market.

“If they’re casting their net to catch smaller fish, that’s probably not what investors what to hear,” Battershill said.

The company also plans to raise production at its Prominent Hill mine, its only producing asset, to speed up cash generation, after reporting its strongest quarterly production in five years at 31,160 tonnes.

It plans to produce 110,000-120,000 tonnes of copper at Prominent Hill mine in 2015, up from 92,615 tonnes last year.

Cole has cut around A$40 million in costs, by moving the company’s headquarters to Adelaide from Melbourne to be closer to its assets, cutting exploration spending and tightening the mine’s operations. It has also saved around A$8 million as diesel and power costs have dropped.

OZ earlier this year put on hold talks to line up a partner for its undeveloped Carrapateena project in South Australia. It plans to redo a pre-feasibility study after completing rail and metals processing studies in early 2016 to make the project more attractive. Last year Carrapateena was estimated to have a net present value of A$1.1 billion.

Cole said OZ would pay at least 20 percent of cash generated as dividends from now on, as long as the money was not needed for projects or acquisitions.