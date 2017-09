SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian online money transfer company OzForex Group Ltd said it will grant exclusive due diligence to larger U.S. rival Western Union Co following its indicative takeover offer worth up to A$888 million ($644 million).

In a statement on Thursday, OzForex said its board decided that it was in the interests of shareholders to allow Western Union to conduct due diligence. ($1 = 1.3785 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)