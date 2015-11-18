FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's OzForex says Western Union made takeover approach
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's OzForex says Western Union made takeover approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australian currency exchange provider OzForex Group Ltd said U.S. money transfer giant Western Union Co made an informal takeover approach worth up to A$888 million ($631.10 million).

In a statement before the start of trading, OzForex said Colorado-based Western Union proposed to buy it in cash for between A$3.50 and A$3.70 per share.

The stock closed at A$2.60 on Wednesday, having listed two years earlier with an issue price of A$2.00.

OzForex said it would evaluate Western Union’s proposal, which came with several conditions including access to due diligence, retention of management and regulatory approval.

$1 = 1.4071 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.