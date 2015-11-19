FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Western Union makes $630 mln proposal for smaller Australian online rival
November 19, 2015 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Western Union makes $630 mln proposal for smaller Australian online rival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Western Union comment, analyst comment, Reuters M&A data)

By Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. money wiring giant Western Union Co said it made an informal offer to buy Australian online rival OzForex Group Ltd for A$888 million ($632 million), aiming to boost its access to one of the world’s biggest cash transfer markets.

The proposal, confirmed by both companies on Thursday, continues a wave of in-bound M&A activity in Australia this year after a 5 percent decline on the share market and a 13 percent drop in the Australian dollar against the greenback made companies cheap for offshore buyers.

The proposal comes two days after the 164-year-old Western Union said it would offer money transfer service on WeChat, the messaging app owned by Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd.

A deal with Australia’s OzForex will expand online reach for the former telegram service from Colorado into a market that sends more money to developing countries than any European country, according to the International Fund for Agricultural Development, a U.N. agency.

“Western Union has acknowledged a need to adapt to changing industry trends if it is to maintain its dominant position and strong profitability,” Morningstar analysts wrote in a research note, forecasting that the deal would grow the U.S. firm’s online revenue by 40 percent.

For OzForex, the indicative cash offer of up to A$3.70 per share represents a near doubling of its value since listing at A$2.00 per share just two years ago. The stock jumped 33 percent to A$3.46 on Thursday, its highest intraday level ever.

So far in 2015, Australia has signed $50 billion worth of in-bound deals, up a third from last year and the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In a statement, OzForex said it had hired Macquarie Group Ltd and was evaluating Western Union’s offer.

$1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars Editing by Kavita Chandran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
