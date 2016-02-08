FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2016 / 1:21 AM / 2 years ago

OzForex say talks to be acquired by Western Union have failed, shares slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s OzForex Group Ltd said it has terminated talks to be acquired by Western Union after the U.S. money wiring giant failed to submit a binding proposal despite months of due diligence.

Shares in the money transfer services provider slumped nearly 40 percent in Monday morning trade, also hurt by a cut to annual earnings guidance.

It cut guidance for underlying earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation for fiscal year 2016 to a range of A$35-A$37 million ($24.8-$26.2 million), down from previous guidance of A$38.5 million-A$40.5 million. ($1 = 1.4094 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

