FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oz Minerals stock tumbles on concerns over flagship copper mine
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 11, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Oz Minerals stock tumbles on concerns over flagship copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Oz Minerals, Australia’s third-biggest copper producer, fell 31 percent on Wednesday following a disappointing outlook for operations.

The stock tumbled as low as A$2.11 before recovering slightly to A$2.44, still down 21 percent on the day.

Following the release of a production update, analysts said Oz Minerals may need to acquire new mines to replace faster-than-expected depletion of copper and gold ores from its flagship Prominent Hill mine (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.