Oz Minerals stock tumbles on concerns over flagship copper mine

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Oz Minerals, Australia’s third-biggest copper producer, fell 31 percent on Wednesday following a disappointing outlook for operations.

The stock tumbled as low as A$2.11 before recovering slightly to A$2.44, still down 21 percent on the day.

Following the release of a production update, analysts said Oz Minerals may need to acquire new mines to replace faster-than-expected depletion of copper and gold ores from its flagship Prominent Hill mine (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)