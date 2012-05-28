FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oz Minerals chasing deal, sees lots of opportunities
May 28, 2012

Oz Minerals chasing deal, sees lots of opportunities

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australian copper miner OZ Minerals said on Monday it was “very actively” looking for an acquisition and was seeing plenty of potential deals.

“We are seeing more opportunities in the last few months than we did in the previous two years, especially with the current uncertainty in the economy,” Chief Executive Terry Burgess said in notes for a speech to the company’s annual meeting.

Last month, Burgess said he was looking at targets in Chile and Peru. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

