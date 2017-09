MELBOURNE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - OZ Minerals Ltd said on Monday it has not been approached by Glencore Xstrata with any proposal after a British newspaper said Glencore was weighing a 750 million pound ($1.2 billion) bid.

The Australian copper miner also said it had not received a substantial shareholder notice from Glencore.

The Mail on Sunday said Glencore had bought up to a 10 percent stake in OZ Minerals.