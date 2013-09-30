FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OZ Minerals jumps on report of potential Glencore bid
September 30, 2013 / 12:12 AM / 4 years ago

OZ Minerals jumps on report of potential Glencore bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in OZ Minerals jumped more than 6 percent on Monday after a British newspaper reported that Glencore Xstrata is considering a takeover offer for the Australian copper miner after acquiring up to a 10 percent stake.

The Mail on Sunday said OZ Minerals has appointed UBS as a defence adviser.

Glencore, OZ Minerals and UBS all declined to comment to Reuters on the report.

OZ Minerals shares last traded up 5 percent at A$4.63, valuing the company at A$1.4 billion ($1.3 billion).

