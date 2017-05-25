FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's GPA says political crisis not yet affecting consumers
May 25, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's GPA says political crisis not yet affecting consumers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumers have maintained their shopping habits in the face of a growing political crisis, an executive at the country's largest retailer GPA SA said on Thursday.

Still, GPA Vice President Luis Moreno told reporters that the scandal threatening President Michel Temer's administration has boosted uncertainty in Latin America's largest economy. GPA is owned by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Christian Plumb and Andrew Hay)

