FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Same-store sales at Brazil's GPA fall, driven by appliances
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Same-store sales at Brazil's GPA fall, driven by appliances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil’s largest diversified retailer, said on Tuesday that consolidated sales at stores open for more than a year fell 1.2 percent last year, as purchases of home appliances plunged more than 16 percent amid the nation’s worst recession in a quarter century.

So-called same-store sales, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, fell 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, with food sales rising 1.9 percent, according to a securities filing.

São Paulo-based GPA said consolidated food, non-food and e-commerce sales totaled 69.115 billion reais ($17.1 billion) last year, 5.5 percent more than in 2014. GPA is controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Priscila Jordão; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.