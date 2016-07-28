UPDATE 2-Brazil's GPA falls most in 15 years after posting large loss

(Recasts, adds financial details, share performance, executive comments)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, posted a much wider than expected quarterly loss on Thursday as costs surged and a deep recession depressed sales, sending its shares plunging more than 10 percent.

Preferred shares, GPA's most widely traded class of stock, shed as much as 10.5 percent to 48.16 reais, the biggest intraday decline in nearly 15 years.

São Paulo-based GPA, which is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie, lost 583 million reais ($179 million) last quarter, much wider than the loss of 102 million reais estimated by analysts. Margins narrowed abruptly, revenue rose at a slower pace than expenses in the face of aggressive pricing, and costs related to a probe at e-commerce unit CNova Brasil came in above expectations.

The results underscore the hurdles facing Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi, who in his 30-month stint at GPA has coped with the worst recession in eight decades. At a conference call to discuss results, Iabrudi acknowledged that the challenging economic outlook will still require some "fine-tuning" across GPA's business units to restore profitability.

While GPA's cash-and-carry and convenience store segments are performing within management expectations, the hypermarkets and appliance units are still struggling with the highest urban unemployment in seven years, borrowing costs at a decade high and record delinquencies.

Chief Financial Officer Christophe Hidalgo said pricing will continue to be aggressive at the Extra hypermarket segment, adding that the ensuing erosion in profitability metrics could be mitigated by higher sale volumes in coming quarters.

"Our bet is that sales volumes may grow and we may maintain margins in the super and hyper market segments," he said.

Several large suppliers, including Cia de Bebidas das Americas SA and Procter & Gamble Co, have agreed to join GPA's discount program, which consists of setting lower purchasing prices to attract more retailing consumers, executives at the call said.

GPA's net debt increased by 1.6 billion reais in the quarter, with the bulk of the rise coming from the integration of e-commerce unit CNova Brasil SA into appliance division Via Varejo SA, the company said.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent, faster than consensus, while sales, general and administrative expenses jumped almost 12 percent. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortization and depreciation, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA, hit 760 million reais, above consensus of 454.1 million reais. ($1 = 3.2592 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bill Trott and Matthew Lewis)