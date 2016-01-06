FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-P-Solve expands fiduciary management team
January 6, 2016

MOVES-P-Solve expands fiduciary management team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - P-Solve, a unit of advisory and investment firm River and Mercantile Group Plc, has boosted its fiduciary management team.

P-Solve’s investment team hired Adam Champion from Towers Watson as a senior associate. The company also appointed Miguel Oliveira as an associate from the London Stock Exchange, where he was a market analyst.

P-Solve hired Will Taylor as an associate from Franklin Templeton Investments. The investment team has also appointed Justin Spurdens as an associate from Credit Suisse, where he was an analyst. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

