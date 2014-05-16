FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-P2P Global Investments plans London IPO of 200 mln stg
May 16, 2014 / 6:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-P2P Global Investments plans London IPO of 200 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - P2p Global Investments Plc:

* Intention to float

* Intention to raise 200 mln stg and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* The target size of the issue is 200 mln stg, although the directors have reserved the right to increase the size of the issue to 230 mln stg

* Will typically seek to invest in credit assets with targeted net annualised returns of 5 to 15 per cent

* Intends to distribute at least 85 per cent. Of its distributable income earned in each financial year by way of dividends

* Will target an annualised dividend yield of at least 6 to 8 per cent. Of issue price per share 1, payable quarterly

* Marshall Wace Llp has been appointed as investment manager to company at launch

