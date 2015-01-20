FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil firm PA Resources risks liquidation after $259 mln writedown
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 20, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Oil firm PA Resources risks liquidation after $259 mln writedown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Swedish oil and gas firm PA Resources will write down the value of its assets by 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($258.6 mln) due to the plunge in oil prices and may be forced to go into liquidation, the company said on Tuesday.

“The loss arising from the impairment charge will most likely result in the company’s shareholders’ equity being less than one-half of the registered share capital. As a consequence, the company’s board of directors has resolved to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes,” PA said.

As a result of the writedowns, PA Resources is also in breach of its bond covenants and said it will probably convene a shareholder meeting to decide whether or not to raise capital to continue its operations.

By 0852 GMT, the shares of PA Resources tumbled 35 percent in Stockholm to 1.46 crowns, and are down 99.8 percent during the last three years.

PA Resources said it would try to defer bond interest payments beyond February 2015 after breaching the covenants for loans in Swedish and Norwegian crowns.

The impairment loss will be booked in the year-end report due on Feb 4.

PA Resources operates in Tunisia, Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Equatorial Guinea, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany. The company is producing oil in West Africa and North Africa.

$1 = 8.1203 Swedish crowns Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.