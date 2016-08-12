FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Ping An Bank sees sign of slowing bad loan growth
August 12, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

China's Ping An Bank sees sign of slowing bad loan growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's Ping An Bank Co Ltd on Friday said growth in bad debt at the mid-tier lender may be reaching a plateau due in part to a rebound in the country's steel and coal industries in the first half of the year.

The total volume of non-performing loans (NPLs) at China's commercial banks hit 1.44 trillion yuan ($217 billion) as at the end of June, the highest since 2005, showed data on Wednesday from the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC).

But the NPL ratio - or bad debt as a percentage of total loans outstanding - was 1.75 percent, the same as in March.

"Declining profit growth and rising bad debt" are major challenges for China's banking sector, Ping An Bank Governor Shao Ping said in Shenzhen at a briefing on the bank's first-half earnings.

"But we are seeing a good sign in that CBRC data showed the rise in bank non-performing assets was flat in the first half of the year. The situation was the same for our bank."

"That wasn't a coincidence," Shao said. It signals loan book deterioration is stabilizing, not worsening, he said.

Late on Thursday, the Shenzhen-based lender said its NPL ratio rose 11 basis points over the first six months of the year to 1.56 percent as at the end of June. It also said net profit rose 6.1 percent compared with the same period a year prior.

Shao said bad debt was stabilising due to an economic shift toward higher-value goods and services as well as improving performance at traditional industries where the government has been trying to curtail excess capacity.

"Traditional industries, such as steel and coal, began to make profit this year as demand picked up. That's good news for banks," Shao said.

Ping An Bank shares rose 3 percent on Friday, compared with a 1.88 percent gain in the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index . ($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and David Stanway; Editing by Matthew Miller and Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
