February 2, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Roche eyes acquisition of Pacific Biosciences-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG has in recent weeks approached Pacific Biosciences of California Inc to discuss acquiring the U.S. company, spurred by interest in its advanced gene-sequencing technology, people familiar with the matter said.

Talks between the two companies have not yet advanced because of disagreements over the price of a potential deal, the people said this week. There is no certainty that Roche will continue to pursue Pacific Biosciences, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the discussions have not been public. Roche declined to comment, while Pacific Biosciences did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

