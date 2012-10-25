FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paccar results fall but beat analysts' estimates
October 25, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Paccar results fall but beat analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. heavy truck maker Paccar Inc reported lower quarterly profit and sales, reflecting lower industry truck orders in Europe and North America due to an uneven economy, but beat Wall Street estimates.

Shares rose 6 percent to $41.95.

The maker of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks on Thursday said third-quarter earnings were $233.6 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $281.6 million, or 77 cents per share a year before.

Net sales and financial services revenues were $3.82 billion, down from $4.26 billion a year earlier.

The results, however, beat average estimates of 65 cents per share profit and $3.57 billion sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
