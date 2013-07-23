Paccar posts lower profit, cuts European truck forecast

July 23 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc reported a lower quarterly profit on Tuesday and reduced its full-year sales forecast for North America and Europe, where mixed economic signals are prompting freight carriers to postpone purchases of new vehicles.

The company, which makes Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF brand commercial trucks, reported a second-quarter profit of $291.6 million, or 82 cents a share, down from $297.2 million, or 83 cents a share, a year before.

Revenue from truck and engine sales, as well as Paccar’s in-house finance unit, fell 3.6 percent to $4.30 billion.