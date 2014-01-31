FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paccar posts higher Q4 profit, lifted by European truck demand
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Paccar posts higher Q4 profit, lifted by European truck demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of commercial trucks and engines benefited from recovering demand in Europe.

The company, which makes vehicles sold under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brand names, posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $334.2 million, or 94 cents a share, up from $253.5, or 72 cents a share, last year.

Sales of trucks, engines and accessories as well as revenue from financial services rose 15 percent to $4.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Bellevue, Washington-based company to report a profit of 93 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.