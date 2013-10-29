FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paccar profit jumps 32 pct as North America truck sales rise
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

Paccar profit jumps 32 pct as North America truck sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company sold more trucks in North America.

Net income rose to $309.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $233.6 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 13 percent to $4.30 billion.

“Our customers in North America are benefiting from higher fleet utilization and record freight tonnage, which are driving industry fleet replacement,” Chief Executive Mark Pigott said in a statement on Tuesday.

Paccar makes commercial trucks under the Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF brands.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.