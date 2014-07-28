FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pace H1 revenue falls 13.6 pct to $1.14 bln
#Communications Equipment
July 28, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pace H1 revenue falls 13.6 pct to $1.14 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Pace Plc

* H1 adjusted EBITA rose 9.9 pct to $106.3 million

* H1 revenue fell 13.6 percent to $1.14 billion

* Interim dividend up 23 percent to 0.0225 usd per share

* Gross profit up 5.4% to $245.8m (h1 2013: $233.1m), gross margin 21.6% (h1 2013: 17.7%)

* Basic eps (“eps”) up 8.5% to 17.8c

* Demand for network products is stronger than anticipated; revenue and profit growth expected in h2 2014

* Revenues for 2014 expected to be c. $2.7bn (2013: $2.47bn)

* Operating margin for 2014 is expected to be no less than 8.5% (2013: 7.8%). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

