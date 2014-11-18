FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pace Plc raises FY profit guidance
#Communications Equipment
November 18, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pace Plc raises FY profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pace Plc :

* Interim management statement

* Profitability ahead of expectations in period; Record q4 profit anticipated, full year profit guidance increased

* Underlying demand for Pace’s products and services continues to be strong and revenues in period were ahead of prior year

* Gross margins in period were ahead of expectations due to an improved revenue mix and procurement savings from ongoing supply chain effectiveness improvements

* Adjusted EBITA and operating margins were ahead of expectations due to a stronger mix of revenues and lower operating costs

* Revenues for 2014 are now expected to be between $2.6bn and $2.65bn (2013: $2.47bn), reflecting a short-term shift in phasing from this year into next year

* Operating margin for 2014 is now expected to be greater than 9.0% (2013: 7.8%), equivalent to greater than $235m adjusted ebita (2013: $194m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
