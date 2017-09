Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pace PLC : * FY 2013 expected to be ahead of guidance: operating margin not less than 7.7% * Revenue growth of 2.4% to $2,460M, free cash flow in excess of $200M * Full year revenues expected to be up 2.4% to $2,460M (2012: $2,403.4M). * Adjusted EBITA 1 of at least $190M, 20% ahead of 2012 (2012: $158.1M). * For more news, please click here