FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pace posts lower 2011 profit
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pace posts lower 2011 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - British TV decoder maker Pace reported a lower 2011 profit and said it expected hard disk drive supply issues that have been plaguing the company to continue this year.

The company, which replaced its chief executive of 16 years last December, said pre-tax profit for 2011 more than halved to $54.7 million.

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said it expected the hard disk drive (HDD) supply issues to hurt 2012 EBITA by $25 million to $35 million.

The company has been facing supply issues after Thai operations of key hard drives supplier Western Digital were brought to a standstill due to widespread flooding.

Pace, whose customers include Comcast in the United States and Net Servicos in Brazil, said the supply disruption would be mostly felt during the first half of 2012.

The company also declared a final dividend of 2.50 cents per ordinary share, to be paid on July 4 to shareholders on record as of June 8.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.