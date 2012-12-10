Britain's Pace approaches Google over Motorola Home

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - British TV decoder maker Pace Plc said on Monday that it had made an early-stage proposal to internet group Google to acquire its Motorola Home business.

“Discussions with Google are currently at a preliminary stage and there is no certainty as to whether any agreement regarding any transaction will be reached,” Pace said in a statement.

The company said its shares had been suspended from trading in London as the potential acquisition would be classified as a “reverse takeover” deal under British rules.