Set-top box maker Pace trims full-year revenue guidance
November 18, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Set-top box maker Pace trims full-year revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - British set-top box maker Pace Plc on Tuesday marginally trimmed its full-year revenue guidance and said it expected full-year operating margins to be greater than 9 percent, a bump up from its previous forecast.

The company which supplies decoders to television operators such as Sky Deutschland AG and AT&T Inc now expects 2014 revenue to be between $2.6 billion and $2.65 billion, slightly short of its previous forecast of $2.7 billion. The company posted revenue of $2.47 billion last year.

Separately, the technology firm said Mark Shuttleworth, a former CFO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company PJSC, would step in as chief financial officer, with effect from Jan. 12. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

