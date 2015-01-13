FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Set-top box maker Pace sees 6 pct rise in full-year revenue
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 13, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Set-top box maker Pace sees 6 pct rise in full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British set-top box maker Pace Plc said full-year revenue was expected to rise 6 percent, driven by increased demand for its new products.

The company, whose three major customers are Comcast , AT&T Inc and DirecTV, expects revenue to rise to $2.61 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.47 billion a year earlier.

The TV decoder maker said it expected underlying operating margin to be 1.4 percentage points ahead of 2013. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

