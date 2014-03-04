FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TV decoder maker Pace's full-year earnings rise on US demand
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TV decoder maker Pace's full-year earnings rise on US demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to $193.6 million, not EBITDA)

March 4 (Reuters) - British TV-decoder maker Pace Plc reported a 22.5 percent rise in full-year core earnings as demand for its next-generation media servers in North America continued to soar.

The company, whose customers include Comcast, AT&T and DirecTV, said it expected revenue of about $2.70 billion this year with an operating margin of around 8.5 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (EBITA) rose to $193.6 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013 from $158.1 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.7 percent to $2.47 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.