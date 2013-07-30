Set top box maker Pace's profit triples on North American demand

July 30 (Reuters) - British set-top box maker Pace Plc said profit in the first half more than tripled, driven by continuing demand for its media-server products in North America.

Pace, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, said pretax profit rose to $68.6 million from $21.4 million a year before.

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said it expected full year profit for the group to be higher than its previous forecast.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.32 billion in the first-half.

Pace’s 2012 first-half was hurt by a disruption in supply of hard disk drives due to flooding in Thailand in late 2011.

Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with screens at customers’ homes, including smartphones, laptops, set-top boxes and tablets.