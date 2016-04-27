FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. clothes giant HanesBrands makes $840 mln play for Australia rival
April 27, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. clothes giant HanesBrands makes $840 mln play for Australia rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian underwear and t-shirt maker Pacific Brands Ltd said on Thursday it agreed to an all-cash buyout from U.S. clothing company HanesBrands Inc valuing the company at A$1.1 billion ($836 million).

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, Pacific, owner of the Bonds, Jockey, Berlei and Holeproof brands, said its board supported an unsolicited proposal from HanesBrands to buy the company for A$1.15 per share, a 22 percent premium to its 94-cent closing price a day earlier.

$1 = 1.3160 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin

