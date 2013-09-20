Pacific crude exports in November seen slightly down vs October

* Nov cargoes down by 1 vs Oct to 10.5 * Maintenance continues to limit exports * Rising Libya output may weigh on Asia-Pac crude premiums By Florence Tan SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Exports of sweet crude and condensate from Australia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor will fall slightly in November from the previous month as field maintenance continues to curb supply, trade sources said on Friday. Tighter supply from the Pacific will support Asian crude premiums although they may have peaked as shipments from the Atlantic Basin are expected to rise after Libya raised output. "If Libya comes back online, some cargoes will definitely head east," a trader said. Libya's crude oil production has recovered to 620,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with its pre-war capacity of 1.6 million bpd, although the export situation remained unclear. Libya exports light sweet crude and condensate, similar to the grades produced in the Asia-Pacific. More West African crude could also head east after Brent's premium to Dubai DUB-EFS-1M narrowed and as premiums for West African grades have weakened. In the Pacific, the number of light sweet crude cargoes for November loading fell to just three. Caltex Australia has bought the only November Kutubu at a premium of above $3 a barrel to dated Brent while Woodside has sold its November Cossack although price and buyer details were not immediately available. Only one heavy sweet crude cargo - Van Gogh - was available as maintenance at Vincent and Pyrenees oilfields cut supply. Japan's Inpex had offered the Van Gogh cargo at a premium above $4 a barrel to dated Brent which was subsequently sold to Thailand at between $3.50 and $4, a trader said. The deal could not be independently verified. Condensate trade had hit a stalemate as buyers and sellers could not agree on prices, a third trader said. Table of Australia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea crude and condensate exports ------------------------------------------------ GRADE CARGO SIZE NOV OCT ------------------------------------------------ Enfield 550KB 0 1 Stybarrow 550KB 0 1 Vincent 550KB 0 0 Pyrenees 500KB 0 0 Van Gogh 400KB 1 1 Cossack 650KB 1 2 Kutubu 650KB 1 1 Kitan 500-600KB 1 0 NWS Cond 600KB 4 4 Bayu Undan 650KB 2 1 Pluto 650KB 0.5 0.5 Total: 10.5 11.5 Source: Trade (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)