Pacific Drilling posts Q3 2015 net income of $41 mln

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Pacific Drilling, a floating-rig drilling contractor, posted net income of $41 million in the third quarter of 2015 compared with $48.1 million for the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Third-quarter net income amounted to 19 cents per diluted share, compared with 22 cents in the third quarter of 2014.

The company said EBITDA for the third quarter was $148.2 million, representing a record EBITDA margin of 57 percent and a record cash flow from operations of $153.9 million.