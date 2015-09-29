FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pacific Exploration lenders waive $1 bln net worth covenant
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pacific Exploration lenders waive $1 bln net worth covenant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration and Production Corp said its lenders agreed to waive off a covenant that requires it to maintain above $1 billion in net worth, amid a slump in oil prices.

The waivers are effective for about $1.43 billion in debt facility and will terminate on Dec. 28, the company said on Tuesday.

The approval of the waivers were in the best interest of the company due to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, as it continues to reduce costs and sell non-core assets, CEO Ronald Pantin said.

Global crude oil prices have slid 59 percent since peaking in June last year, hurting several oil and gas producers and services companies.

The company, previously known as Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp, entered a two-year deal with the government of Peru last month to operate and develop the country’s biggest oil block.

The company had earlier announced the termination of takeover offer from Mexican industrial conglomerate Alfa SAB de CV and energy investment firm Harbour Energy Ltd in July. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.