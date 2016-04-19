FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pacific Exploration reaches restructuring deal with Catalyst Capital
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Pacific Exploration reaches restructuring deal with Catalyst Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration and Production Corp said it had entered into a restructuring agreement with private-equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc.

The deal will result in a net reduction of about $5 billion of its debt and about $253 million in annual interest costs, the company said.

Pacific Exploration said its creditors, including Catalyst, will provide $500 million of debtor-in-possession financing.

The company also said its operations, along with those of its subsidiaries, would not be affected by the restructuring.

Pacific, hurt by a prolonged slump in crude prices, said last week its board had agreed to negotiate a financial restructuring involving Catalyst Capital.

The company skipped an interest payment last month, making it the first Toronto-listed oil and gas company in the last one year to delay a payment.

On Monday, Pacific said the Toronto Stock Exchange was reviewing its eligibility for continued listing of its common shares. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.