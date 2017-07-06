July 6 Campbell Soup Co said on Thursday it would buy organic broth and soup maker Pacific Foods for $700 million in cash, to cater to changing consumer tastes toward fresher and healthier foods.

Pacific Foods, which would be part of Campbell's Americas simple meals and beverages business, had generated about $218 million in net sales in the 12 months ended May 31, Campbell said.

