Gas Natural, Statkraft to bid for Pacific Hydro Latam assets-Bbg
#Funds News
December 3, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

Gas Natural, Statkraft to bid for Pacific Hydro Latam assets-Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Gas Natural SDG SA and Norway’s Statkraft AS are planning final bids for Pacific Hydro Pvt’s South American renewable energy assets, Bloomberg reported.

U.S.-based AES Corp is also preparing an offer for the Australian company's Latin American plants, while Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners is planning to submit a binding bid for Pacific Hydro's Australian assets, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1OzAEDH)

Pacific Hydro, owned by IFM Australian Infrastructure Fund, could fetch up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) from the sale of its South American and Australian assets, the Bloomberg report said, adding that final bids were due on Friday.

Pacific Hydro operates wind farms and hydro-electric plants in Australia, Brazil and Chile.

Gas Natural declined to comment, while none of the other companies could be reached immediately.

$1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
