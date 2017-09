March 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it has suspended its quarterly dividend, hurt by a slump in oil prices.

The company, which is the largest private oil producer in Colombia, also said it has been able to relax debt covenants on its revolving credit facility and bank debt. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)