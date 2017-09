BOGOTA, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in oil company Pacific Rubiales listed in Toronto and Bogota rose close to 28 and 26 percent respectively on Wednesday after the company confirmed Mexico’s Alfa and Harbour Energy Ltd were planning to acquire it, paying C$6.50 per share ($5.42).

$1 = 1.1996 Canadian dollars Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama