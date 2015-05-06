FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Rubiales confirms take-over bid by Alfa, Harbour Energy
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Pacific Rubiales confirms take-over bid by Alfa, Harbour Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 6 (Reuters) - Oil producer Pacific Rubiales confirmed a take-over bid by Mexico’s Alfa and Noble Group Ltd’s affiliate, Harbour Energy, in a filing in Colombia where part of its stock is traded and where its oil production is focused.

Pacific Rubiales said it had initiated discussions with Alfa and Harbour under which the companies would acquire all of Pacific Rubiales’ shares for C$6.50 each and subject to the approval of the company’s board. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
