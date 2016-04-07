FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacific Sunwear files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
April 7, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Pacific Sunwear files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Struggling surfwear chain Pacific Sunwear of California Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, succumbing to years of losses and intense competition in the teen apparel industry.

The Anaheim, California-based retailer listed assets in the range of $50 million to $100 million, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, according to a court filing.

The company operated about 600 stores as of December. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

