Pacific Basin to sell vehicle-carrying ships for $193 mln
September 7, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Pacific Basin to sell vehicle-carrying ships for $193 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd said it will sell its six vehicle-carrying vessels to Italian logistics firm Grimaldi Group for 153 million euros ($193.3 million) as the dry-bulk cargo carrier exits the loss-making segment.

Atlantica SPA di Navigazione, a shipping unit of Grimaldi, has agreed to buy the ships in instalments up until the end of 2015, Pacific Basin said in a statement on Friday.

Naples-based Atlantica will charter the six roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) vessels from Pacific Basin until Atlantica completes the purchase.

Pacific Basin, which operates 160 dry cargo ships, booked a $190 million writedown for its RoRo business from January to June, sending the firm into the red for the first time in its first-half results.

Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin, which specialises in small cargo ships, earlier expected its RoRo vessels to post larger losses this year as the charter market remained poor due to over-capacity and a weak European economy.

The company had been looking to sell its RoRo business, which has a carrying value of $178 million after the writedown.

$1 = 0.7915 euros Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
