Pacific Exploration backs Catalyst's restructuring bid
May 18, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Pacific Exploration backs Catalyst's restructuring bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.

EIG Global submitted a binding proposal in early May to provide $250 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to Pacific Exploration and sponsor the company’s restructuring.

Catalyst Capital had also agreed to provide $250 million in DIP financing in April to take a 29.3 percent stake in the restructured company. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)

