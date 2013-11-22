FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pacific Rim shareholders approve plan of arrangement with oceanagold corp
November 22, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Pacific Rim shareholders approve plan of arrangement with oceanagold corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Rim Mining Corp : * Shareholders approve plan of arrangement and final court approval received * Arrangement approved by 99.09% of votes cast by co’s shareholders, and by

98.59% of the votes cast by Pacific Rim shareholders * Says shareholders of Pacific Rim approved the previously announced plan of

arrangement with oceanagold corporation * Says supreme court of British Columbia on Friday granted the final order approving the arrangement * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

